Upgrading of footpaths begins on Pollerton Road

By Suzanne Pender

A PLAN to enhance Carlow’s Pollerton Road is underway with improved pedestrian safety, a permeability link and upgraded footpaths.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, town engineer Barry Knowles outlined the plan, which includes a permeability link from Staplestown Road to Pollerton Road.

He stated this was a cycleway/footway and the work included lowering the wall alongside Rath’s supermarket, improving lighting in the area and enhancing this link, making it much more accessible to all.

Mr Knowles stated that pedestrian safety would be improved on Pollerton Road with a raised table at the entrance to estates at this location and a raised ramp for pedestrian crossing.

“We are enhancing this area of the town, an area that was in disrepair,” said Mr Knowles.

The work was welcomed by councillors.