Angry residents slam ESB over ongoing power cuts

By Suzanne Pender

A SERIES of electricity outages has left ESB customers between Carlow and Tullow frustrated and questioning the reliability of the service.

In recent weeks, thousands of customers in these areas have experienced outages, and while many have been short in duration, it has left many householders inconvenienced.

“Now when there’s an outage, it isn’t just about not being able to make a cup of tea, it’s so much more than that; with so many people now working for home, your electricity and WiFi is vital,” said one resident.

“We’ve had situations where my husband has had to get into the car and drive to his workplace in Dublin because we have no idea when the electricity will be back and we can’t take the risk,” she added.

The Nationalist contacted ESB Networks on the matter, who were aware of the situation and have a plan in place to rectify the situation. ESB Networks also apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

‘Following recent reports of electricity outages in the Carlow area, ESB Networks technicians completed extensive patrols of the Tullow line, which is connected into our Pollerton 38Kv station, to identify potential issues which may be causing these outages,’ the statement read.

‘ESB Networks have now deployed timber-cutting contractors to remove trees and branches which are coming into contact with this overhead line. Customers will receive notification for three planned outages, which will take place in August, to facilitate tree cutting and the removal of timber. Additional works to enhance the network will take place in September.

‘ESB Networks is confident that the causes of these recent outages will be eliminated by these works and wishes to apologise to affected customers for any inconvenience caused,’ the statement concluded.