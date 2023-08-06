Duckett’s Grove could become our Killarney

By Suzanne Pender

COULD Duckett’s Grove become the next Killarney or St Stephen’s Green? Well, one councillor thinks there’s potential.

At a recent municipal district meeting, cllr Fergal Browne suggested horse and cart rides around the historic site. “I think it could be a feature at Duckett’s Grove, particularly over the summer months,” he said.

Area engineer Barry Knowles said he would raise he matter with director of services Michael Brennan. Mr Knowles confirmed that following works at Duckett’s Grove, the site is now fully accessible, including the front of the house and car park. He also confirmed that that council has received a quotation in relation to providing an overflow car park and would be proceeding with a grass surface rather than increasing the hard-surface area.