Historic house in Newport, Co Mayo crying out for revamp

Treanlaur Lodge in Newport, Co Mayo, is a former hunting and fishing lodge which sits in a beautiful rural setting, but is crying out for a renovation to give it a new lease of life.

The lodge offers endless potential, given its superb elevated position surrounded on all sides by forest, stream and lake.

The land was originally part of the Westport estate, and the lodge was built around 1860 by a Captain Laprimaudaye, and remained in his family until the turn of the century.

After two owners, it was bought by Arthur Guinness & Co. Ltd in 1965, when it was used for salmon research. It was donated to the State in the 1980s, when the lodge itself was given to An Óige (Irish youth hostels) and ran successfully until 2007.

While it is in need of a great deal of modernisation and renovation, it is secure and dry, so could quickly be made liveable by any eager buyers.

The detached, six-bay, two-storey stone-rendered building is on the market for €325,000

It has four large bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, with another on the half landing.

Downstairs consists of an entrance hallway, four large reception rooms, a pantry, a toilet and a good-sized kitchen.

A stream runs all along the western side, and on the south side only a road separates the property from Lough Feagh, which is a 5km lake renowned for salmon fishing.