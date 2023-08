A FULL update on the long-anticipated Tullow Road Community Centre was called for at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that it has been “six or seven years since we were told the lease on a soccer pitch couldn’t be done” because of the impending plans for a community centre on the site. Yet cllr Cassin pointed out there is still no community centre.

“Can we have a full report on it for the next meeting and find out what is going on?” he asked officials.