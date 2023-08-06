What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, August 06, 2023

By PA Reporter

Sunday’s front pages focus on a range of stories from the DAA going to court over nighttime flight restrictions to a Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin coalition being boosted by the latest opinion poll.

The Business Post report the DAA will seek a court injunction over a dispute with Fingal County Council over nighttime flights.

The Sunday Independent report that the latest opinion poll shows the possibility of a Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil coalition in the next general election.

In the UK, a striking picture of an emotional Helen Housby dominates the front page of the Sunday Times as the England netball team celebrates getting through to its first ever World Cup final.

The newspaper’s main front page story suggests Home Secretary Suella Braverman believes Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is now the biggest threat to Britain’s national security.

The Sunday Telegraph also focuses on security with the claim that Chinese electric cars imported to help Britain reach net zero targets could allow Beijing to spy on British citizens.

Ms Braverman also features on the Sunday Express front page which reports that she has accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s “cronies” of trying to sabotage asylum laws.

The Independent alleges thousands of asylum claims are being removed from the system by the government after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to clear the backlog.

The Mail on Sunday reports analysis that says bosses of firms which have fuelled the cost-of-living crisis have raked in more than £100 million in pay and perks.

In the Sunday Mirror, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver backs calls for free school meals to be provided to struggling children all year round rather than just in term time.

An investigation by The Observer finds the majority of prisons are providing inadequate conditions or unacceptable treatment in a system which the newspaper says is in crisis.

On a lighter note, the Daily Star on Sunday jokes about Britain’s wet and windy summer by suggesting people will be “stunned” when sunshine and soaring temperatures arrive this week.

