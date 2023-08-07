Affordable housing scheme will provide 20 homes in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’s first affordable purchase housing scheme has been announced this week, allowing people to buy a home at 22% less than the market value.

Minister for housing Darragh O’Brien announced funding of €1.5m for 20 affordable purchase homes at Coís Dara, Tullow Road, Carlow. The new homes will be delivered in phases from the end of this year and into 2024.

Welcoming the news, local Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “I’m delighted that minister O’Brien has given approval in principle for funding of €1.5m for these homes. I understand that they are projected to cost between €241k and €257k, depending on the house type and size, which represents a discount on market values of approximately 22%.

“As a party, and at the heart of Fianna Fáil is the belief and aspiration that everybody should have access to good-quality homes, located in the right places, to purchase or rent at an affordable price. The Housing for All Plan puts us on the pathway to delivering that objective and to meeting the housing needs of all our people,” she said.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor concluded by saying that she looks forward to seeing this project progress over the months ahead.