Carlow worker awarded €10k after dismissal over ‘hate speech’ Facebook post

A WOMAN who was sacked from a Carlow dental clinic over a Facebook message about Ukrainian refugees was awarded more than €10,000 following a hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The WRC said the decision of Carlow Dental Centre to dismiss Irene Glynn with immediate effect on grounds of “gross misconduct” was disproportionate based on the facts of the case.

The WRC’s adjudication officer Bríd Deering said: “Constitutional justice was completely dispensed with” when Carlow Dental Centre had not given Ms Glynn an opportunity to defend herself or co-operate before sending an email notifying her of the dismissal on 9 January.

Days before, on Friday 6 January, a member of the public had left a message on Facebook for the dental clinic, which read: ‘Hello, just so you know, members of your staff have very extreme views when it comes to refugees coming into Ireland.’

It included a screenshot of a comment made on a Facebook site called Irish Supporters of Ukraine, which read: ‘Ireland is on its knees. Irish working people can’t afford heating or food, yet refugees think it’s a free-for-all. Stay, fight for your country; our grandparents fought against the English, do the same.’

Ms Glynn, who took a case against her former employer under the ***Unfair Dismissals Act***, had worked at the dental clinic for almost eight years. She had been on sick leave when she received a text from a manager on Friday 6 January requesting that she take down a comment she had been accused of posing.

Ms Glynn’s partner had her phone that day as his was broken. He replied to the message, effectively advising the clinic not to text Ms Glynn’s phone again.

On 9 January, Ms Glynn received an email that she had been dismissed for gross misconduct. This followed a meeting on the same day by the two business owners and two managers, who believed the message fell within hate speech under the ***Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act***. The company felt it had no other option due to the gravity of the offence, lack of remorse and co-operation.

At the hearing, Ms Glynn said she was entitled to freedom of speech and to share her opinions. She had never before been told to desist from messaging on social media.

Ms Glynn said her social media account could have been hacked, for all her employers knew.

During the hearing, Ms Glynn cross-examined Petra Polonkai, a manager at Carlow Dental Centre.

Ms Polonkai said the complainant’s actions warranted immediate dismissal, when Ms Glynn asked why she had not been given an opportunity to defend herself.

When asked if her account could have been hacked, Ms Polonkia said she had been aware of other previous posts about immigrants on Ms Glynn’s Facebook page but had never reprimanded her due to the fine line when it comes to an employee’s private social media page. These messages were not considered when the decision to dismiss Ms Glynn was taken.

Ms Deering found the dismissal “substantively unfair”. The officer said, based on the facts provided, the sanction of dismissal was disproportionate and Ms Glynn’s comment did not constitute gross misconduct. The officer noted Ms Glynn never had a disciplinary issue before and was fired for one online comment outside of her work. The dental clinic had no social media policy and Ms Glynn had never been advised to be mindful of comments she made outside of work which could affect the business’s image.

Ms Deering said that if Ms Polonkai was aware of Ms Glynn’s previous posts, why hadn’t a social media policy been drafted, which may have addressed the issue.

Ms Deering believed the Facebook post deserved attention by the dental clinic and a warning to desist or advice to exercise caution should possibly have been considered.

The officer awarded €8,552.31 or 17 weeks’ pay for the unfair dismissal, while a further award of €2,012.31 was given for contravening the ***Minium Notice and Terms of Employment Act***.