Completely renovated farmhouse on Carlow/Kilkenny border up for sale

This most attractive detached farmhouse residence on the Carlow/Kilkenny border dates from 1960 but has been completely renovated in 2012 to present a generously proportioned 3-bedroom modern home on the outskirts of Paulstown village at Garryduff.

Commanding a large, private 1-acre site, a long private avenue from the main road is flanked on each side by cleverly configured garden areas, mixing vegetable beds with formal shrubs, fruit trees & mature lawn areas.

Clearly defined boundaries are walled with a large, gravelled yard to the front, side & rear of the residence.

Internally, an efficient oil-fired central heating system is complimented with a solid fuel stove provision, while a modern solar heated water system combines to ensure an impressive C1 energy rating. BER: C1. Price: €335,000. More information here.