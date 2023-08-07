Death notices in Co Carlow

James (Jim) Cummins

54 Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and formerly of Slyguff, Bagenalstown and Liverpool, England, passed away peacefully, on August 5th, 2023, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Predeceased by his wife Mary (Nance) (née Cummins), his sister Fran (Manchester) and his nephew Ian (Manchester). He will be sadly missed by his daughter Helen, son Jim, sister Ann (Wales), granddaughters Jessica and Emma, grandsons Ian and Calum, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode: R21 V127) on Tuesday, 8th August from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, 9th August, to arrive at Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork, for Cremation Service at 12 noon. (Cremation Service link to follow). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Sacred Heart Hospital, Co. Carlow.

Jim’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff of The Sacred Heart Hospital for the kind care and attention they gave to Jim during his time there. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so by using the condolence link below.