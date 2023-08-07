Glamorous Liz makes final of Galway Races best dressed

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW lady found herself among Galway’s most fashionable racegoers by securing her place in the final of the festival’s Best Dressed competition.

Stylist Liz Maher turned heads with her stunning look, securing a coveted place among the finalists at ladies’ day at the Ballybrit racecourse.

With all the glamour on show, securing a spot in the final 15 is certainly no mean feat. However, Liz has proved herself a dab hand at styling the perfect outfit, having won and reached the finals in many prestigious best-dressed events over the years.