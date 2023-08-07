Man broke his ex-partner’s nose, cheekbone and ribs in vicious assault

A MAN who is in prison for assaulting his ex-partner causing her harm was sentenced at the July sitting of Carlow Circuit Court for a previous incident of assaulting the same woman, in which she sustained a broken nose, cheekbone and ribs.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly described the assault on the injured party by the defendant as “truly shocking” after he heard that he had pulled the woman from the top bunk of a bed by her hair and stamped on her and kicked her.

The 43 year old had been due to go on trial at the July sitting of Carlow Circuit Court for the offence of assault causing harm, which took place on 15 November 2017, but he pleaded guilty on the day the trial was about to start.

