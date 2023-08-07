People in Carlow are encouraged to have conversations about palliative care

As part of Palliative Care Week 2023, All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) is calling on people in Carlow to become better informed and to have conversations with friends and family about the benefits of palliative care. The campaign reaches its milestone tenth year this Autumn, and will take place from 10 to 16 September.

Palliative Care Week 2023 aims to educate people across the island of Ireland about the positive impact that palliative care can have on quality of life and to encourage them to learn more about the services available, should they need them in the future.

This year’s theme is ‘Palliative Care: Living for today, Planning for tomorrow.’

Karen Charnley, AIIHPC Director, said: “This year’s theme of ‘Living for today, Planning for tomorrow’ was chosen because we wanted to emphasise how palliative care enables people to have a good quality of life in the here and now, while also providing them with assurance and comfort around their future.

“It’s important to remember that palliative care is available to people at all stages of illness, as well as people of all ages. There’s a common misconception that palliative care is only associated with end of life care, but really it’s about improving a person’s day to day life from the time of diagnosis. It’s about supporting them to do some of the things that they enjoy; be it hobbies or simply spending time with loved ones.

“Most of us will have known someone throughout our lives who has availed of palliative care. These shared experiences are the reason why this year for Palliative Care Week we want to connect with as many people as possible in Carlow and help them to be better informed about all aspects of palliative care.”

Fintan Fagan, Chief Executive Officer, St Francis Hospice, Dublin and Chair of AIIHPC added: “Palliative Care Week presents us with a vital opportunity to share information about palliative care, and the range of supports that are available. It is so important for people to talk about palliative care, whether it is something they or a family member may benefit from presently or something that may be needed in the future, and to ask for information about their local services should they need to.”

AIIHPC is encouraging people to get informed and to share this information with their family and friends, and any local groups they are in, during Palliative Care Week 2023. To find out more about Palliative Care Week, click here.