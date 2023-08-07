Tweaks can be made to new bus service if needed

By Suzanne Pender

THERE will be an opportunity to review the Carlow town bus service and make changes if necessary, local councillors have been assured.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, members were effusive in their praise of the new service, with the added message of how important it was for people to use the service.

Cllr John Cassin welcomed the service, describing it as a “an absolutely fantastic piece of infrastructure” for the town.

“Bar a few people, everyone is very happy with it and it’s most welcome,” he said.

Cllr Fintan Phelan said it was a great addition to the town and offered “huge congratulations” to all involved, including Bus Éireann, the NTA and the staff of Carlow County Council involved in the project.

Cllr Phelan also welcomed the role of Colm Kelly, a Carlow native working with Bus Éireann, who was involved in the project.

Cllr Fergal Browne said it was important that the Carlow public support it, adding that there is an opportunity to review the service in the coming weeks.

Mayor cllr Tom O’Neill described the bus service’s launch as “a great day for Carlow” and noted the very reasonable fares on the service. Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that the bus service was fully accessible and a “phenomenal service that would benefit the whole town”.

Acting director of serviceS Kieran Cullinane said that a review of the service was “built into the process” and he encouraged everyone to use the service.

“We have route one and route two and hopefully a third route will come in the future,” he said.