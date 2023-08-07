What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Waiting lists for children’s spinal surgery and crime in Dublin are among the topics that feature on Monday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on the waiting list for spinal surgery for children, which has doubled. A story on crime problems in Dublin city centre also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner reports Noel Long‘s DNA could be used in UK cold cases.

An audit has found dementia patients in nursing homes may have been overprescribed anti-psychotics, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on the homeless crisis in Cork city.

Gardaí have removed 24-hour protection for Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s brother Patsy, according to the Irish Daily Star.

Our bank holiday Monday front page

The Irish Sun leads with a story on a garda raid targeting gangland crime.

The Irish Sun front page for Monday August 7.

A ‘Kinahan gunman’ caught with a large quantity of drugs is the subject of the main story in The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on BBC Northern Ireland being hit with legal fees of £500,000 after cases taken against the broadcaster by presenters.

The Irish News leads with a story on poll support for a Sinn Féin/Fianna Fáil coalition in Northern Ireland.

Stories on the UK government’s plans for migrants, the renting crisis and a laboratory preparing for the next pandemic feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express say businesses who hire migrants illegally could face severe fines of up to £60,000.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Bosses who hire illegal migrants 'face ruin''

Migrants could be sent to Ascension Island if the Rwanda deportation plan is stopped, according to the Daily Mail.

The Metro leads with Labour saying they would temporarily house migrants on barges if they win the next UK general election.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 LABOUR: WE'LL USE MIGRANT BARGES TOO 🔴 Paedo rock star held hostage and stabbed in jail.

🔴 Triathletes struck down by E-Coli from sea swim.

🔴 Triathletes struck down by E-Coli from sea swim. pic.twitter.com/uM070J9Giw — Metro (@MetroUK) August 6, 2023

The Independent says renters are paying nearly four times more than homeowners on housing, with millions of people spending at least half of their income on rent.

The i features a story on a laboratory in Porton Down that has started developing vaccines to prepare for another viral outbreak.

Monday's front page: Secret Lab's vaccine plan to prevent bird flu pandemic

Meanwhile, analysis from the Financial Times shows European companies have lost £100 billion in their operations in Russia since the country invaded Ukraine last year.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday August 7

The Daily Mirror shares its poll results on dangerous dogs, with 74 per cent of readers demanding tougher action to stop deadly attacks.

The Guardian reports that the most lucrative media and consultancy work goes to the Tories, mainly driven by Boris Johnson’s earnings.

Guardian front page, Monday 7 August 2023: MPs defy anger over second jobs with outside earnings of £10m

And, the Daily Star disagrees with Star Trek actor William Shatner, who believes aliens have not visited earth.