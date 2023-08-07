Young people from Co Carlow attend Foroige conference

Over 350 teenagers from around the world gathered in Maynooth, Co Kildare, for Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference, including members from Co Carlow clubs.

The conference, which happened last week on the grounds of NUI Maynooth, brought together young people from the USA, Ukraine, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, South Africa and Ireland to learn how to become leaders in their own lives.

During the week-long conference the teens learnt crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, problem solving, communication skills, critical thinking and team work.

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige, said “The conference gives young people the chance to not just learn from the speakers and facilitators, but to learn from each other in a fun and safe environment. This week is not only about creating new relationships and learning new skills; it’s about transforming as an individual. I’m continually in awe of what young people can achieve when given the opportunity and it’s weeks like these that give them that opportunity.”