Carlow man accused of sexual assault

A CARLOW man aged in his 70s is to contest charges of sexual assault where it is alleged that he slapped a woman on the bottom twice.

Judge Geraldine Carthy heard an outline of evidence from court presenter Sergeant Hud Kelly at a recent sitting of Carlow District Court to decide jurisdiction. The court was told the alleged injured party attended Carlow Garda Station on 21 September last to make a complaint of sexual assault on two occasions by her landlord the day beforehand.

Sgt Kelly said it was alleged that the defendant met the injured party with a friend on a road in Carlow town, where he hit her on her bottom with a newspaper. On the same date, the injured party had been accidently locked into a room at the property she was renting. The defendant fixed the door and showed the injured party what the issue was. The defendant is then alleged to have slapped the woman on the bottom again.

Judge Carthy accepted jurisdiction.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell sought a hearing date. The solicitor had earlier commented that he was “amazed” the state was proceeding with a prosecuting on the matter. Judge Carthy fixed a hearing date for 6 September.

Mr Farrell sought reporting restrictions, but the judge declined, as the injured party was not a minor. Mr Farrell believed they may be appropriate to prevent the possible identification of the injured party. Judge Carthy subsequently asked the investigating garda to canvass the views of the alleged injured party in the case.