Carlow man accused of sexual assault

Tuesday, August 08, 2023

A CARLOW man aged in his 70s is to contest charges of sexual assault where it is alleged that he slapped a woman on the bottom twice.

Judge Geraldine Carthy heard an outline of evidence from court presenter Sergeant Hud Kelly at a recent sitting of Carlow District Court to decide jurisdiction. The court was told the alleged injured party attended Carlow Garda Station on 21 September last to make a complaint of sexual assault on two occasions by her landlord the day beforehand.

Sgt Kelly said it was alleged that the defendant met the injured party with a friend on a road in Carlow town, where he hit her on her bottom with a newspaper. On the same date, the injured party had been accidently locked into a room at the property she was renting. The defendant fixed the door and showed the injured party what the issue was. The defendant is then alleged to have slapped the woman on the bottom again.

Judge Carthy accepted jurisdiction.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell sought a hearing date. The solicitor had earlier commented that he was “amazed” the state was proceeding with a prosecuting on the matter. Judge Carthy fixed a hearing date for 6 September.

Mr Farrell sought reporting restrictions, but the judge declined, as the injured party was not a minor. Mr Farrell believed they may be appropriate to prevent the possible identification of the injured party. Judge Carthy subsequently asked the investigating garda to canvass the views of the alleged injured party in the case.

Filed under: , , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Inclusive water sports progamme taking place in Carlow town

Tuesday, 08/08/23 - 4:07pm

Stylists make the cut for top hair awards in London

Tuesday, 08/08/23 - 4:06pm

Credit Union celebrates 60 years of serving the people of Carlow

Tuesday, 08/08/23 - 4:03pm

Similar Articles

Inclusive water sports progamme taking place in Carlow town

Tuesday, 08/08/23 - 4:07pm

Carlow worker awarded €10k after dismissal over ‘hate speech’ Facebook post

Monday, 07/08/23 - 8:33pm

Carlow man faces dangerous driving charge in accident linked to fatality

Friday, 04/08/23 - 9:01pm