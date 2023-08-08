Carlow native Alice aims to become IFA’s first female deputy president

By Suzanne Pender

A CO Carlow native is aiming to smash the glass ceiling by become the first woman to be elected to the role of deputy president of IFA.

Alice Doyle (née McCaul), a native of Crosslow, Tullow, has declared her intention to stand for election to this national office and already is out and about canvassing among IFA’s 73,000 members. The election will be held in November, but the campaign is well and truly on, with Alice up against Pat Murphy from Galway for the position of IFA’s deputy president.

“In the 68 years of the organisation, no woman has ever tried to be elected to the post so, win or lose, at least I’ve put a crack in the ceiling,” smiled Alice.

Alice is the current national chairperson of IFA’s farm family and social affairs committee and it’s her success and impact in this role that has led to calls for Alice to go for higher office.

“I had strong encouragement from my own committee, the national committee and around the country from members to stand. It was never on the agenda for me; I was very happy to serve on committees, so when I decided I would stand, I had very positive feedback,” Alice told The Nationalist.

Alice lives in Wexford and farms a tillage and beef enterprise alongside her husband Tom. The couple have three grown-up children. Alice has lots of family, relations and friends in Carlow and remains very much in touch with her native county.

Alice was a primary teacher and principal, beginning her teaching career in Kilquiggan on the Carlow/Wicklow border, then Garryhill NS, followed by Riverchapel and Tombrack, Ferns, Co Wexford, where she was principal until her retirement five years ago.

Alice was actively involved in Macra na Feirme while growing up in Co Carlow, both with her branch in Tullow and as county secretary, county chairperson and county president. She was also national secretary of Macra in the 1980s.

“I hope people see me as a viable candidate that comes with the skillset for the job and maybe skills that no-one else has had before. I’m part of a farming partnership with my husband Tom and I’m full-time farming for the past five years since I retired, so I come with the skills of working on the farm,” said Alice.

“But I also have the skills of working outside of farming, of advocacy and dealing with departments; no-one has come with that before,” she adds.

“I also offer a different viewpoint and balance into the mix because I’m female. We don’t have many women in IFA and I think we need to have that perspective.”

The campaign for deputy president involves a gruelling few months touring the country meeting IFA members, attending events and then, throughout the month of October, taking part in IFA’s election hustings from Malin to Mizen. But Alice is more than up for the challenge!

“Every member gets a vote; usually they can do this at their branch, but this year there is also a postal vote that can take place during the month of November,” explains Alice.

The results will then be announced on 19 December.

Alice is hoping for solid support from her native Co Carlow and her adopted Wexford; indeed, all the Leinster counties and, fingers crossed, a few more along the way.