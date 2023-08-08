Credit Union celebrates 60 years of serving the people of Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

A LISTENING ear, trusted advice and an understanding of its customers have been the hallmarks of Carlow Credit Union for six decades. The credit union recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and welcomed everyone to its branch at Askea last week to mark this wonderful milestone.

Carlow Credit Union was among the first credit unions to be formed in the country, following the movement’s ethos of supporting people in managing their finances, their savings and borrowings, irrespective of their financial income.

From humble beginnings, Carlow CU has grown significantly over the decades to now have more than 30,000 members, issuing borrowings of €1.5m a month to its Carlow members.

Carlow Credit Union began in the CYMS Hall on College Street before moving to Burrin Street for a long number of years, then in 2004 to Askea. In 2015, Ballon merged with Carlow CU, followed in 2017 by Rathvilly and Mayo/Doonane.

Over its 60 years, Carlow Credit Union has had only three managers – Eugene Kearns, Deirdre Roche and Ultan Ryan – a testament to the great place it is to work, while Marian O’Toole is its longest-serving staff member, an impressive 35 years as the friendly face of Carlow CU.

Many other staff members have enjoyed 20-plus years working there, making it a welcoming, friendly and supportive place.

“We’re not faceless. Our staff are the backbone of the place; our members are familiar with them and trust them,” said Siobhan Gray, credit manager at Carlow District Credit Union.

“Our members know we are a listening ear. We know and understand them and offer confidentiality. Also, our members have been extremely loyal to us. We’ve moved twice now and they’ve remained very loyal to us over the years, through the moves, the recession and various competition in the market. But they’ve come with us and have always been loyal … we’re extremely lucky,” said Siobhan.

Carlow Credit Union manager Ultan Ryan said he was delighted to be able to celebrate the 60th anniversary with members of the credit union.

“As a new member of the credit union team, I was made to feel very welcome by the members, staff and board of the credit union,” said Ultan. “I look forward to making the next 60 years as successful as the last, working to build on the achievements of all those who have gone before.”

As part of the celebrations last week, the credit union held a membership draw over two weeks with €22,000 in prizes won, with one member winning a terrific €15,000.

The credit union invited its board of directors past and present, including current chair Elaine Grant, its members, former staff and special guests, including mayor of Carlow cllr Tom O’Neill and Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering, to join in the celebrations.

There were refreshments and even an ice-cream truck for all to enjoy.

Also in attendance was John Widger from SETU to support the launch of the credit union’s new student loan initiative.

“We are very proud of the fact that we issued €1.5m a month in loans to Carlow members. That’s loans from €500 to €100,000. Our members know they can come to us – some of them have been saving with us since they were children,” said Siobhan.