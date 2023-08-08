Death notices for Co Carlow

Hilary Elmes (Browne)

Roscat, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 7th August 2023, peacefully, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, after a long illness bravely borne; predeceased by her father Harry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, daughters Susannah and Gwen, mother Barbara, brother Ashley, sister Gillian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Wednesday, 9th August, from 4pm concluding at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Columba’s Church, Tullow, on Thursday for 11am Funeral Service followed by private cremation.

Family flower only please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to the Irish Cancer Society and Éist, Carlow.

House strictly private, please.

Margaret (Margo) Ryder

Cappabeg, Rosenallis, Co. Laois and formerly of Belalaw, Myshall, Co. Carlow, peacefully on August 7th, 2023 at Tullamore General Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Christopher and Mary Ann, brothers Jim & Christopher, sister Mary Kenny, niece Aisling Hennessy.

Deeply regretted by her partner John, brother Willie, sister Kathleen Fitzgerald, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, best friend Liz & cousins.

May Margaret’s Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.