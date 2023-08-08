Deferring increase to toll charges to be considered in budget discussions

Michael Bolton

The Government will consider deferring an increase to toll charges in negotiations over next year’s budget.

Minister of State for transport Jack Chambers said his department is conscious of the impact it will have on people already struggling with the cost of living.

Mr Chambers says the Government is committed to spending €360 million a year on active travel projects, adding that more money will be spent in the coming years.

He was speaking as the new Greenway Bridge was officially opened, completing a 108km of Greenway between Athlone Castle and Maynooth, Co Kildare.

In recent days, it was reported that from January, trips on the M50, M4, M7 and M8 will increase by 20 cent, and journeys on the M3 will jump by 10 cent.

However, Mr Chambers said this increase has been mooted.

“The toll increases are linked to the consumer price index. Where the consumer prince index increases with inflation, that’s built in with contracts.

“However, I recognise as minister that a second toll increase in the space of six months would put many motorists in a difficult position, and I think it will have to form part of the wider budgetary discussions that the Government will be having in the coming weeks.”