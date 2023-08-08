Ireland sees biggest remote working growth in EU

James Cox

Ireland has seen the biggest growth in the EU towards remote working, according to new research.

New Eurostat figures shows there was an 18 per cent jump in the trend here from 2019 to 2022.

A survey from BNP Paribas Real Estate, including the Eurostat figures, has found that of the 27 EU member states, Ireland is the frontrunner when it comes to adopting remote work.

The Netherlands has the highest figure when it comes to remote working, however, Ireland is leading when it comes to people transitioning to working from home.

BNP Paribas Real Estate spokesperson John McCartney told Newstalk: “Ireland has the second highest rate of tertiary education among employees across the EU.

“Fifty-four per cent of employees in Ireland have some form of third level or further education after leaving school – obviously, that is correlated with the ability to work from home.”

While Mr McCartney admitted a lot of employers would like to see a return to office-based work, he said this will be difficult as people are now used to working from home, either full-time or as part of a hybrid work model.