Méabh Begley for Goresbridge concert

Méabh Ní Bheaglaoích

A trio of talented trad musicians will grace the stage in Goresbridge soon when Méabh Ní Bheaglaoích, daughter of the late Seamus Begley, will be joined by Niamh Varian-Barry and Donogh Hennessy.

Méabh was born into the renowned Begley family of Baile na bPoc in Co Kerry. Their influence has unequivocally shaped her energetic instrumental playing, her emotive and sensitive singing style and have supported her transition into a passionate composer and songwriter.

Méabh will be accompanied on stage by Niamh Varian-Barry. Niamh is the former lead singer of American supergroup ‘Solas’ and a multi-instrumentalist. She is a musician and composer from Cork City with a unique and individual style.

Méabh and Niamh will be joined by Donogh Hennessy, a musician, composer, music producer and full-time studio engineer who has been working mostly with Irish traditional and folk music for about 35 years. He’s perhaps best known for his recorded and live work with artists like Lunasa, Sharon Shannon, Lumiere, Seamus Begley and Pauline Scanlon.

Support on the night will be provided by local musician and singer, John Tully. John is well known to Kilkenny audiences with many musical connections throughout the city and county. He studied classical guitar and flute. Constantly building on this classical foundation, John has also a keen interest in the writing of Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan.

The concert takes place on Friday 1 September at 8.30 pm Ionad Dara, Goresbridge. Tickets cost €22 and can be purchased from Gerry Kavanagh on 086 0443152 or Eventbrite.ie