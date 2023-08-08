Period Carlow town home boats modern style

Kehoe Auctioneers present 7 Pembroke, Carlow town to the market. Situated in the historic ‘Georgian Quarter’ of the town, this is a superb example of a bijoux period home which has been decorated to the highest standard with due thought and consideration to use of space, light and the finest of materials. This property is particularly well suited to ‘first time buyers’ with a young family and those looking to downsize to a town Centre property.

In recent times the property has been completely refurbished and reimagined in a contemporary style to suit modern lifestyles. The finishes are exceptional and blend wonderfully with the period character of the property.

Set back adequately from the road 7 Pembroke is a deceptively spacious period property which exudes considerable charm and is uniquely situated to enjoy all the very best Carlow town has to offer. The ground floor boasts high ceilings, hard wood flooring, natural gas fireplaces and a bedroom with a generous en-suite. The second floor comprises of two well-apportioned bedrooms with a shared bathroom. The enclosed rear garden offers privacy and comfort and is ideal for outdoor entertaining. Additionally there is an integrated garage with rear access. The property comes with high-speed fibre broadband to support all working and recreational needs.

Viewings are highly recommended and invited on a strictly appointment basis. Price: €365,000. BER: D2.

