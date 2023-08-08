Stylists make the cut for top hair awards in London

By Suzanne Pender

TWO local hair stylists are enjoying a genuine ‘pinch me moment’ having been selected as UK and Ireland finalists in the prestigious Wella Professionals TrendVision Award 2023, to take place in London next month.

Amy Kirwan and Leah Carroll Byrne from Vanilla Hair Design in Tullow have both made the cut in their respective categories, a massive achievement that places them among the very best.

Leah from Clonegal has made it to the final of Xposure Creative Colour – a category open to trainee hairdressers across the UK and Ireland.

Amy from Tullow has been selected as Irish winner in the Editorial Look and is one of four stylists who will compete in the UK and Irish final. Both impressed the judges in the preliminary rounds and won their place in the London final.

Hosted by Wella Professionals, the TrendVision Award is one of the most exciting and prestigious industry competitions; it celebrates the exceptional talent in the hairdressing industry and has become a truly iconic hair competition.

“It is a real ‘pinch me moment’ to be honest,” says Leah. “I keep reading and re-reading the email they sent to make sure it still says I’m in the final … it’s incredible,” she laughs.

Amy is no stranger to the big stage, having placed last year in the Irish Hairdressing Awards in the Editorial hair extension category. She’s been part of the team at Vanilla for the last nine years, where there’s a great spirit of creativity and encouragement to compete at the very highest level.

“It could take from four months to two weeks to finalise your look for the awards, with mood boards and making sure your model’s outfit and design works,” explains Amy.

Amy’s model for the TrendVision Award is Leah O’Brien, with Amy going for an almost classical nobility style with a modern twist. Everything from the clothes to the make-up and, of course, the spectacular hair, is carefully planned and mastered in advance, but then all that has to be recreated perfectly on the day of the final!

The lavish TrendVision final will take place at Magazine London, an event space where an audience exceeding 700 will watch the finalists compete from start to finish, also under the watchful eye of the judges.

“When we go to London, we’ll have three hours to complete the look, including the make-up, outfit, everything … so no pressure then,” smiles Amy.

Leah has been hairdressing for three years and is currently attending the National Apprenticeship Hairdressing in Enniscorthy Community College one day at week while working at Vanilla.

“I began as a model with Vanilla, then a Saturday girl and now they’re stuck with me,” she enthused.

Leah’s model is Jacinta Byrne, with Leah choosing a classic bob style with distinctive copper colouring that accentuates and enhances Jacinta’s beauty. Again, Leah has put in a huge amount of work to get her entry right.

“We have a great team here at Vanilla. It’s our hairdressing family, so there’s great encouragement and support.

“I can’t wait to go – it’s so exciting and great to have competitions back and not virtual anymore. It’s great to be back doing what we love to do,” adds Leah.

The Wella Professionals TrendVision Award 2023 will take place in London on Monday/Sunday 24-25 September.