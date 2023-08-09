Farmland in East Carlow sells for €345k at auction

Over 20 acres of farmland in East Carlow sold for €345,000 at a recemt auction.

The 23.4 acres roadside holding with outbuidlings at Rathnagrew, Hacketstown is laid out in three divisions, all of which are currently in grass and generally of good quality. It has frontage onto the public road and offers a three-span shed with pen and cattle crush. The land has the benefit of a private well with piped water and ESB supply.

Auctioneer David Quinn had guided the property between €8,000 and €10,000 per acre. David noted “good interest in the property, particularly from local farmers” and added that there were more than five registered bidders.

On the day of the auction, bidding commenced at €150,000 with the help of five bidders, it moved briskly to €300,000. After consulting with the vendor, David placed the property on the market and invited further bids. Two bidders remained active following the resumption of the auction and the hammer fell at €345,000 to a local dairy farmer – an excellent result. Mr Quinn added that the price achieved “equates to €14,700 per acre which is above typical agricultural land values in the area of €10,000 to €12,000 per acre”.