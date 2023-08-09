Garda appeal for missing Laois teen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Ronan McNamara who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in Timahoe, County Laois.

Ronan is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Ronan was wearing a dark grey hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with any information on Ronan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.