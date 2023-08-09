Man charged over Dublin hijacking incident

Muireann Duffy

A man has been charged in connection with a hijacking incident in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on Northbrook Avenue in Ranelagh at around 8pm when a male took control of a car and drove from the area.

Gardaí said the vehicle was later involved in a collision on the Chapelizod Bypass.

A man in his early 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.