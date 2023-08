A TEENAGER who had been missing from his home in Timahoe, Co Laois since yesterday was found deceased this afternoon.

Gardaí had issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Ronan McNamara but, heartbreakingly, they issued a statement this afternoon stating that the search for him has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

The gardaí thanked the public for their assistance.