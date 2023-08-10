Age is just a number for the returning Foley

IT was probably the biggest surprise of the year. The 46 year holder of eight senior hurling club titles with Rangers was back in the team for their fourth round tie against Ballinkillen. Frank Foley has been an ever-present since.

He won his first senior medal at the same time as Rangers won their first ever senior title against St Mullins in 2006. He was on board for those great times when the Borris club won an All-Ireland intermediate title in Croke Park and on that never to be forgotten day when a Leinster senior crown was annexed in Nowlan Park. His last appearance in a senior county final was in 2017 when Rangers dismissed Naomh Eoin by 3-17 to 0-17.

You would think he had had enough by now? Apparently not.

“I was togged out all year. It was just that if anything happened to Dean (Grennan) we had no goalie. Dean got injured so I was the next option. That was all. Dean is injured and if Dean was back today, he would be in,” is the great man’s simple explanation.

“Listen, I am out every night of the week and with young lads. I have a hurl in my mind. It has never changed. I just have to stand there,” he reasons.

That might be all very well and good. Mentally, is he up for the job when some of the finest ever hurlers ever to play the game such as Marty Kavanagh and James Doyle come running at him?

Frank is not for turning.

“Lads say you get better with age. I am 46. I have had a hurl in my hand since I was six years of age. There is experience there. You get better with age. Eddie (Coady) is playing junior. Everyone thinks that when you get to a certain age, you go quietly away. Either do that or get up and get going. I choose to get up and get going,” he insists.

He only let in one goal in his first game. Since then he has kept two clean sheets. One against Naomh Brid and the other when it really mattered against Bagenalstown Gaels.

“The backs in front do it. A bit like James McGarry. He never got an All-Star. He didn’t get an All-Star because none of the backs in front of him got a shot in at him,” is Frank’s answer to that kind of talk.

The games are coming thick and fast. There was one week break in the middle of the group stages. Not ideal for sure but Frank doesn’t care that the final in particular is coming seven days after the semi-final win.

“You would like two weeks but that is the way the championship is gone. With Carlow’s success it takes effect on the club. We don’t mind. It is the same for people out here. It will be the same for St Mullins. Six days preparation-the same as us.”

So now if Dean Grennan, the regular keeper for the last number of years recovers from injury who goes in goal? The player in possession or the former holder of the position. A fascinating question.

By Kieran Murphy