All to play for as Women’s World Cup reaches quarter-final stage

Ireland may have bowed out of the world cup last week at the group stage but as the old saying goes the show must go on. And what a show the women’s world cup has been.

It’s been the tournament of the underdog so far with many big seeds bowing out before the Quarter-Final stage. Olympic champions and world number 7 Canada who were in Ireland’s group couldn’t get out of their group with Nigeria frustrating them in their game before Australia beat them in their final game, their only win of the campaign came against Ireland as they ended third in their group, summing up a miserable tournament for the North American country. Brazil were another huge side to fall in the group stage of the tournament.

The number 8 ranked side had the perfect start to the tournament, beating Panama 4-0 before being beaten by France 2-1 meaning they needed to beat Jamaica to stay in the tournament. Jamaica frustrated them and they drew 0-0 meaning Brazil finished third in their group as Brazilian legend Marta’s final tournament ended in heartbreak. Italy were the third big seed to fall at the group stage. They started off with a 1-0 win over Argentina before being beaten by Sweden 5-0. That meant they needed to get a result against South Africa to stay in the tournament but the 54th ranked side pulled off an upset, winning 3-2 to get into the last 16.

Germany were the biggest seed to fall in the group stage, the world number 2 side struggled. They looked impressive in their opening round match against Morocco, winning 6-0. From there it went downhill, being beaten 2-1 by Colombia meaning they needed to beat bottom of the table, South Korea but could only draw 0-0. South Korea are ranked 17th and finished bottom of the group with world number 72, Morocco progressing in 2nd place in the biggest underdog story of the tournament. Nigeria (40), Jamaica (43), South Africa (54) and Morocco (72) all progressed to the last 16 as the smaller nations try to bridge the gap to the bigger sides.

Only England and Sweden emerged from the group stages with full points, 9 from 9. The Last 16 kicked off on Saturday with Spain laying siege to Switzerland, beating them 5-1. In a clash of 11th vs 12th in the world, Japan beat Norway 3-1. Netherlands comfortably saw off the challenge of South Africa 2-0 before the reigning back to back champions, United States were beaten by Sweden on penalties. The United States dominated, having 58% of the possession, and hitting 11 efforts on target compared to Sweden’s one. Sweden on the other hand were happy to sit back and soak up pressure. The shootout ended in controversial circumstances as Lena Hurtig’s penalty was originally saved before bouncing up in the air over the line before the American ‘keeper saved again. That promoted a VAR check where the ball was adjudged to have crossed the line and so Sweden won with the Americans having missed the ball before. Megan Rapinoe’s final tournament ended with her skyrocketing her penalty.

England needed a penalty shootout to beat Nigeria on Monday morning as they struggled. They couldn’t find the edge that they had in the China game. Lauren James’ red card didn’t help too much but it was valid, her stamp on the Nigeria player was unacceptable. Being down to ten players is always difficult. However, they didn’t have the clinical edge even with 11. However, Nigeria have caused other sides problems and their ranking of 40 probably doesn’t quite do them justice. They are a hard side to beat as Ireland can attest. Lauren James will be a huge miss for England as she has been a huge player to date in their campaign. England will be hoping that she will only serve a one match ban. The Round of 16 ended on Tuesday with Colombia and France booking their place in the Quarter-Finals. Colombia beat Jamaica 1-0 in a game that seemed like it could go either way with very little separating the two sides. That was far from the case when France took on Morocco as the French steamrolled their way past the number 72 side.

The French dominated the game with Morocco only afforded one shot on target and 24% of the possession. This was a real warning sign to the other teams as to underestimate them at their peril. With the last of the teams outside the top 25 in the world have been knocked out. At 25, Colombia are the lowest ranked team left in the tournament. The Quarter-Finals start on Friday and the tournament is still as unpredictable as it has been since day one. It’s anybody’s tournament right now and with some cracking games to come over the weekend, it’s going to be a thrilling end to what has been a real showcase of women’s football over the last month. Are we even ready for the madness to end?

