Animal rights group calls for Puck Fair tradition to be stopped

Kenneth Fox

The Puck Fair tradition of suspending a goat in a cage above the town of Killorglin, Co Kerry should be abanonded, according to Animal Rights Group, Animals Behind Closed Doors.

Ireland’s oldest festival returns on Thursday and runs until Saturday.

Following longstanding opposition from animal rights activists and widespread debate last summer, the organisers have agreed to display King Puck for just two hours this year, rather than the full three-days.

Gerry Boland, founder of Animals Behind Closed Doors, is welcoming the decision, but thinks the tradition should be dropped altogether:

“It would be petty and mean-minded of me to suggest that this wasn’t progress. It was a massive move by the Committee, they have obviously reflected on it, and the issue took over the festival last year.

“They have obviously gauged the public mood and realised it was not just a bunch of animal rights advocates causing a fuss.”

Mr Boland said however they should not be putting the goat up there in the first place.

At last year’s festival the goat was removed from the 50ft structure as the temperature began to rise.

A spokesperson at the time said the goat was “resting in the shade”.

“He is checked several times a day and this morning the vet decided it was too hot for him.

“The goat is likely to be put back up once it cools, however, that decision will not be taken until later today.”