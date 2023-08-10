Carlow fringe festival was a runaway success

*More photos in Tuesday’s paper

By Elizabeth Lee

HONEY and whiskey tasting, busking on the streets and lessons in how to paint in water colours were just some of the activities that featured on this year’s Carlow Fringe Arts Festival, which took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Carlow’s community garden, An Gairdín Beo, and The Exchange building on Potato Market were the two main venues for the activities, with The Exchange hosting an art exhibition and live music sessions. Workshops by watercolourist Roland Byrne and yoga sessions proved popular with punters in An Gairdín Beo, while venues such as Scraggs Alley and Club d’Art were perfect for a rambling house-stye event and gigs by Niall Toner and Monroe.

Main guest musician Zoe Hayter was a welcome presence over the weekend as she mentored the young buskers while also promoting the busking competition. Around ten musicians enthusiastically took part in the competition, with the winner being 15-year-old Isabelle McMahon from Athy.

“We’re delighted with how the weekend went. Scraggs Alley was packed for the rambling house event and the busking went very well,” said Maurice O’Reilly, secretary of the organising committee, which is headed up by Deimante Stankevicite.

“The artists taking part also sold some work, so that’s always good. We loved The Exchange and were very excited about using that space as well as An Gairdín Beo. We’re looking forward to getting back into The Exchange later in the year for another exhibition. Overall, we’re very pleased. Tired but pleased!”

Both Maurice and Deimante, assisted by Zoe, were the beating heart of the festival and deserve a well-earned rest after the weekend’s shenanigans!