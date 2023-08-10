€17m project to rejuvenate town still has long way to go

By Suzanne Pender

A LONG, arduous process awaits Carlow town before the much-anticipated €17m Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) funding becomes a reality.

At the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, acting director of services Kieran Cullinane stated that securing approval for the various stages of the URDF project was “a long process” with a business case to be made for each element from the ‘Carlow 2040’ plan that must fulfil the overall objective of rejuvenation in order to proceed.

Mr Cullinane was responding to a question from cllr John Cassin. “We’ve been hearing for years now about this URDF funding, so where is it and what’s the latest on it?” he asked.

Mr Cullinane stated that with a large capital funding project such as this, the local authority had to make a business case for each stage of the process, beginning with stage zero. He confirmed that two or three elements of the ‘Carlow 2040’ plan went before the department late last year and were successful. Further approval was secured in March last year. However, it emerged that this put the project at “gate zero” with further reports to be completed and further approval to be secured from the department to proceed.

One of those schemes was a design in relation to creating more accessibility from Carlow College to Carlow Shopping Centre, which a design team has been working on.

Mr Cullinane stated that a cost analysis has to be completed at every stage.

“What the department considers is that if they invest heavily, will there be a return, and will that be rejuvenation? It is a long process. When we received approval last March, the anticipation was that in six months’ time we’d be at construction, but then we realised we were at gate zero and there are about two or three more reports to be carried out.”

Mr Cullinane made it clear that while the council “have not reached the planning stage yet”, people will have to come on board with the plan. “Especially when we start talking about taking cars out of the town centre. We want it to be a pedestrian- and cycling-friendly town. A nice place to come into that’s not dominated by cars,” said Mr Cullinane.

Cllr Andrea Dalton questioned how many gates Carlow would have to go through, adding that while the “funding was very welcome, the process should be a lot simpler”.

“I was told we were at gate five,” remarked cllr Ken Murnane.

“We haven’t got to gate two yet,” replied Mr Cullinane.