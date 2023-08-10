Eire Óg clubhouse burgled

Eire Óg clubhouse and grounds. Source: Eire Óg Facebook

By Elizabeth Lee

EIRE ÓG clubhouse in Carlow town was targeted by burglars on Tuesday morning, 8 August, when the place was ransacked and a cigarette machine was vandalised. Burglars broke into the building at 3.15am and ransacked the office before turning to the bar area. They took the cigarette machine out of the building and broke it open to steal the cash and cigarettes inside.

Detectives from Carlow Garda Station are investigating the burglary and are studying CCTV from the clubhouse and from the surrounding area. They are appealing for information and for any dashcam footage that may be relevant to the case. Contact them on 059 9136620.