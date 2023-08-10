  • Home >
Family fun day will mark pet store’s 16th birthday

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Petmania staff members Daragh Patel assistant manager and Scott Cooper pet care advisor, Carlow with dachshund: Kali and German shepherd collie mix Odin  mark Petmania’s 16th birthday
Photos: Dylan Vaughan

Petmania staff members Daragh Patel  assistant manager and Marco Mandrelle  store manager, host their first ever dog-friendly cake smash to mark Petmania’s 16th birthday 

By Suzanne Pender

IRELAND’S pet experts Petmania enjoy a milestone birthday this month, celebrating 16 years of serving local communities across the country.

Petmania Carlow teamed up one-year-old Dachshund Kali, and Odin, an18-month-old German Shepherd/Collie mix to host its first ever dog-friendly cake smash to mark the occasion.

The 100% Irish-owned business is kicking off a special birthday sale, which will see a series of promotions available online and in-store across their outlets nationwide until Sunday 3 September, as well as a number of family fun days in locations across the country.

To celebrate, Petmania Carlow is inviting animal lovers from across the county to join them in-store for their family fun day. This takes place on Saturday 19 August, with Nore Valley Petting Farm visiting customers in-store for a special milestone celebration.

Petmania has 15 stores across Ireland with more than 260 employees and the largest dog grooming business in the country.

 

 

