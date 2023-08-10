Gardaí and Interpol arrest and charge 33 people for money laundering

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí in conjunction with Interpol have arrested and charged 33 people for money laundering as part of Operation Jackal.

They said they also worked with Law Enforcement Agencies across 21 countries around the world.

It comes as Interpol said they are closing ranks on West African organized crime after recently seizing more than €2 million.

Gardaí said as part of the operation there were:

Three premises searched in Dublin, Wicklow and Longford;

9 people arrested and detained under Organised Crime legislation;

Four people arrested and detained for money laundering offences;

33 people arrested and charged for money laundering;

1 person arrested and charged with gangland offences and money laundering

9 incidents of stolen money recovered from foreign bank accounts;

And over €400,000 of stolen money recovered for Irish companies.

Led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), they said due to the volume of arrests, detentions and charges in Ireland, the period of action commenced during the Q1 2023 and culminated in intensified activity during April and May 2023.

There were three facets to the Ireland plan:

Conduct searches for evidence;

Arrest, detain and question suspects;

Arrest and charge suspects where directions have been received from the DPP.

Due to the volume of reports, cases, suspects, GNECB submit investigative packages to local districts for suspects to be arrested and investigated locally.

The searches and detentions were co-ordinated by the GNECB and included assistance from local Garda units across the country.

The arrests for charging were conducted by GNECB and local Gardaí in counties including Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Limerick, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Cork.

In addition, GNECB continues to work with financial institutions to put new systems in place for the reporting of money laundering and money mules.

The co-operation of financial institutions has been second to none and the success of this operation could not have been achieved without this support.

Positive examples of cases where money was recovered from Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud in Ireland include:

Case 1: Complaint by company that over €98,000 was stolen in a BEC fraud and transferred to a bank account in Portugal – working with the financial institution, the payment was cancelled and all the money was recovered.

Case 2: Over €149,000 stolen in a BEC from a victim buying an apartment in Spain.

Money was laundered through an account Spain. Working with the financial institution GNECB was able to recover nearly €76,000 laundered through a secondary account in Spain.

Case 3: Over €95,000 stolen in a BEC in the USA in early April 2023 and laundered through an account in Ireland. Working with the financial institution, GNECB was able to freeze and recover over €91,000.

In seven cases involving Irish Companies, with over €475,000 cash stolen, over €400,000 was recovered by the GNECB.

Speaking about the results of the operation, assistant commissioner Kelly said: “Operation JACKAL continues to demonstrate our commitment to work internationally, engaging with Law Enforcement partners, such as Interpol, in disrupting the activities of Transnational Organised Crime Groups.”