Man to appear in LA court charged with murder of Cork-born Bishop

Olivia Kelleher

A 61-year-old handyman charged with the murder of Cork born Bishop of Los Angeles, David O’Connell, earlier this year is set to appear before a preliminary court hearing on Thursday, when the District Attorney will lay out the evidence in the case.

Carlos Medina, of Torrance in LA County, previously pleaded not guilty to one felony count of murder. He was arraigned at Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in downtown LA on February 22nd.

A trial date is expected to be set on Thursday.

If convicted, Mr Medina faces 35 years to life in prison. He was arrested on February 20th, two days after the murder, at his home in Los Angeles.

Bishop O’Connell (69) was found dead on February 18th by a church deacon who went to his home in Hacienda Heights, about 30km east of downtown LA, after he failed to turn up for a meeting.

‘Bishop Dave’, as he was affectionately known, was much admired for his peace making efforts during the 1992 LA riots, which followed the acquittal of four white police officers on all but one charge connected with the severe beating of African American, Rodney King.

The late Bishop was also an advocate for immigrants and stated in newspaper interviews that it was his mission to work with disadvantaged people in the wealthiest region of the US.

Following his death, three days of remembrance were held in LA, culminating in his funeral Mass, which was attended by nearly 5,000 people at the Cathedral of the Our Lady of the Angels, where his remains were interred in a crypt.

An exhibit honouring his life and legacy was later opened at the Cathedral.

Pope Francis appointed David O’Connell Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angles in June 2015.

Los Angeles Archbishop, Jose H Gomez, described Bishop O’Connell as a person who showed “compassion to the poor, to the homeless, immigrants and to all those living on society’s margins”.

In the wake of Bishop O’Connell’s murder, Pope Francis sent a message of condolence to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and said his ministry was marked by his “profound concern for the marginalised”.

A special Mass of remembrance was held in Bishop O’Connell’s honour at the Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune, Co Cork on March 25th.