Rangers and St Mullins to renew final rivalry

SUNDAY will be the tenth time since 2006 that Mount Leinster Rangers and St Mullins will run out of that iconic tunnel in Netwatch Cullen Park to face each other on county final day. Rangers have the slight edge on the previous nine finals, having won five compared to four for St Mullins. Those nine finals have delivered some famous and unforgettable moments, here we have a look back over some of the best of the action.

2006

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS 0-17 ST MULLINS 2-8

Mount Leinster Rangers lifted their first ever Carlow SHC title in 2006 but had to do it the hard way when they came back in scintillating style.

St Mullins were the better side through the first half and Jack Kavanagh got the first of his two goals but scores of John Coady kept Rangers in it and the scores were tied at the break, 1-4 to 0-7.

Kavanagh’s second goal of the game helped St Mullins into a five point lead and seemingly had them set for their 14th title.

However, it was to be Rangers’day and they turned the game around in thrilling fashion to become Carlow hurling kingpins for the first time.

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS – F Foley; T Murphy, G Doyle, HP O’Byrne; D Byrne, D Kehoe, E Coady; K Griffith, P Nolan 0-1; J Hickey, W Hickey 0-4, D Phelan; M Ralph 0-1, S M Murphy 0-6 (2f, 2 ’65s’), J Coady 0-4. Subs – C O’Byrne for Griffith; R Coady 0-1 for Ralph.

ST MULLINS – M Ryan; E McDonald, T Doyle, D Whelan; R Dreelan, S O’Shea, J Doran; D Kavanagh, P Coady P Coady 0-6 (4f, 1 ’65’); S Murphy, P Kehoe 0-1, J Murphy 0-1; D Murphy, D Doyle, J Kavanagh 2-0. Subs – C Doyle for O’Shea, S Gahan for Kehoe, P Kehoe for C Doyle, J Coady for Dreelan.

REFEREE: P Keogh (Rathvilly).

2007

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS 1-10 ST MULLINS 1-8

Rangers retained their title in 2007 after captain Sean Michael Murphy popped up with a decisive goal in the 55th minute.

Just as in 2006, there was no separating the sides at half time when the teams were tied at 0-6 apiece.

A 39th minute goal by Paudie Kehoe had St Mullins dreaming of victory but with Garry Doyle, Edward Coady and Willie Hickey outstanding, Rangers were once again able to come behind and they moved into a 0-10 to 1-6 lead before Murphy’s goal five minutes from the end made sure of the win.

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: F Foley; T Murphy, G Doyle, HP O’Byrne, R Coady, B Nolan, E Coady 0-1, J Hickey, P Nolan, M Ralph 0-1, J Coady, D Phelan, D Murphy 0-1, W Hickey 0-3, SM Murphy 1-4 (3fs, 1’65). Subs: E Byrne for Phelan, C O’Byrne for Nolan, D Byrne for Ralph, A Hickey for J Coady.

ST MULLINS: M Ryan, S Barron, T Doyle, J Doran, M Nolan, P Kehoe, D Whelan, J Murphy 0-1, D Murphy 0-1, S Murphy, D Kavanagh, P Coady (0-5 3fs, 1 ’65), J Kavanagh, S Gahan, P Kehoe 1-0. Subs: D Doyle 0-1 for Gahan.

REFEREE: P Moran (Graigcullen).

2010

ST MULLINS 1-12 MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS 0-12

After final defeats in 2006 and 2007, St Mullins bounced back to beat their near neighbours and lift their first title since 2002.

At the heart of the win was the performance of the then 35-year-old Pat Coady who had came out of retirement earlier in the final and finished the season with a man of the match display after scoring ten points in the county final.

There were Coadys to the fore for the opposition as well with the four brothers – John, Eddie, Richard and Paul contributing 11 of their team’s 12 points.

After the half time score was at 0-8 to 0-6 for St Mullins, Paudie Kehoe struck for the game’s only goal four minutes into the second half.

St Mullins pushed their lead out to six points before Rangers battled back to half that deficit but St Mullins were able to move into another six point lead and although Rangers were once again able to cut that back to three they couldn’t get any closer.

ST MULLINS: M Ryan, M Nolan, J Doran, M Kehoe, D Whelan, T Doyle, Paul Kehoe, J Kavanagh, J Murphy, D Murphy, P Coady (0-10, 7fs, 2’65), P Walsh 0-1, C Doyle, S Murphy, Paudie Kehoe 1-1. Subs: S Gahan for C Doyle, h/t; C Ryan for P Kehoe, 55; K Kehoe for Walsh, 60.

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: G McKeever, P Nolan, G Doyle, G Kelly, E Coady 0-1, R Coady 0-2 (1f, 1’65), R Kelly, J Hickey, D Byrne, J Coady 0-1, E Byrne, D Phelan, HP O’Byrne, W Hickey, P Coady 0-7fs. Subs: SM Murphy 0-1 for O’Byrne, 37; K Lawlor for R Kelly, 45.

REFEREE: P Kehoe (Rathvilly).

2013

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS 1-20 ST MULLINS 0-11

After some titanic battles in previous final meeting, this was an altogether more comfortable win for a Mount Leinster Rangers team who would go to win a Leinster Senior Championship title later the same year.

From the moment Paul Coady scored the opening point of the game, there was only going to be one winner.

A first half goal by Denis Murphy, after a flowing move the length of the pitch involving Garry Doyle and Richard Coady helped Rangers into a 1-10 to 0-7 half time lead.

The second half brough more of the same and although Marty and Jack Kavanagh did their best to try haul St Mullins back into the game, a comeback never looked on the cards and this comfortable county final win set up an forgettable year for Mount Leinster Rangers.

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: F Foley; M Doyle, G Doyle, G Kelly; Diarmuid Byrne 0-2, R Coady, B Nolan; Derek Byrne, P Nolan; P Coady 0-2, E Byrne 0-1, D Phelan; D Murphy (1-8, 6fs, 1’65), J Coady 0-4, HP O’Byrne 0-2. Subs: E Doyle for HP O’Byrne (46), E Coady for Derek Byrne (52), W Hickey 0-1 for Phelan (55), J Murphy for Diarmuid Byrne (56), D Grennan for P Coady (59).

ST MULLINS: K Kehoe; M Dreelan, T Doyle, M Kehoe; J Doran, D Whelan, P Doyle; J Kavanagh 0-2, Paul Kehoe; J Murphy, Paudie Kehoe, O Boland, M Kavanagh (0-8, 6fs, 1’65), J Doyle, G Bennett 0-1. Subs: J Walsh for Boland (29), P Walsh for Bennett (53), S Murphy for P Doyle (56), M Walsh for J Doyle (56).

REFEREE: Pat Murphy (Ballinkillen).

2015

ST MULLINS 1-14 MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS 0-10

That chastening defeat in 2013, and subsequently having to watch on as Mount Leinster Rangers lifted a Leinster title, brought a great response from St Mullins. They won back their title in 2014 and then when the opportunity arose in 2015 to defeat Mount Leinster Rangers in a county final they grasped it with both hands.

This was a throwback to the earlier county final meetings between the clubs with barely anything between them in the opening half.

St Mullin’s shaded the opening half to lead 0-06 to 0-05 at the break and the sides were tied at 0-8 points apiece after the third quarter before St Mullins stepped it up a gear and began to pull clear.

They hit three unanswered points to go 0-11 to 0-08 ahead.

With centre-forward James Doyle and left-half forward Marty Kavanagh in outstanding form, their combination drove the final nail in the Rangers coffin on 51 minutes when Kavanagh provided the pass for man-of-the-match Doyle to drill an unstoppable shot past Frank Foley in the Rangers goal to send St Mullins on their way to a 25th county title.

ST MULLINS: K Kehoe; P Doyle, J Doran, G Bennett; D Whelan, P Kehoe, G Coady; J Kavanagh (0-1), M Walsh (0-2); P Fortune, J Doyle (1-03), M Kavanagh (0-07, 0-04 frees); J Walsh, J Murphy, S Murphy (0-01). Sub: P Connors for J Walsh (45).

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: F Foley; M Doyle, G Doyle, E Coady; M Malone, R Coady, R Kelly; D Phelan, Diarmuid Byrne; Derek Byrne (0-01), E Byrne (0-01), D Murphy (0-05, all frees); P Nolan (0-01), J Coady (0-01), T Joyce. Subs: B Nolan for Kelly (h-t); K McDonald for J Coady (39); J Murphy for Phelan (injured) (45); C Nolan (0-1) for E Coady (49); D Grennan for Joyce (59).

REFEREE: P O’Dywer (Palatine).

2016

ST MULLINS 2-13 MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS 0-16

After seeing Mount Leinster Rangers complete a three-in-a-row between 2011 and 2013, St Mullins answered back with their first treble of titles since 1960.

This was a a fractious and ill-tempered final that finished with four red cards, three to Mount Leinster Rangers.

Marty Kavanagh was superb for St Mullins and his 13th minute had his team 1-5 to 0-7 ahead before Paul Coady picked up the first of those red cards late in the first half.

Rangers went down to 13 men when Brian Nolan was shown a second yellow card in the 39th minute and after Gary Bennett was sent off for St Mullins in the 52nd minute, Rangers were reduced to 12 men when Gary Kelly was dismissed three minutes later.

In between all those disciplinary issues, St Mullins dominated the play and Seamus Murphy’s 44th minute goal made of another county title for the men in green and white.

ST MULLINS: K Kehoe; P Doyle, J Doran, G Bennett; D Whelan, P Kehoe, G Coady; J Kavanagh 0-1. M Walsh; John Murphy, S Murphy 1-1, John Murphy 0-1; M Kavanagh 1-10 (8fs), J Walsh 1-1, J Doyle. Subs: C Kavanagh for John Murphy (No 10) (22); P Connors for C Kavanagh (40); P Kehoe for Whelan (61); A Doyle for Walsh (61).

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS – F Foley; M Malone, B Nolan, G Kelly; E Coady, R Coady 0-1, R Kelly; D Phelan, J Murphy; P Coady, Diarmuid Byrne, D Murphy 0-10 (9fs); T Joyce, E Byrne, C Nolan 0-1. Subs: K McDonald for E Coady (h/t); H P O’Byrne for Joyce (46); Derek Byrne 0-1 for Phelan (46); W Hickey for R Coady (61); J Coady for D Murphy (61).

REFEREE: K Kelly (Fighting Cocks).

2018

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS 3-10 ST MULLINS 1-13

After retaining their title in 2017, Rangers completed back to back wins by seeing off St Mullins in a a tense, tight and at times testy affair.

As in 2016, disciplinary issues were to be key, this time going against St Mullins as their captain Seamus Murphy was dismissed in the 42nd minute.

The game started with a bang with Ted Joyce hitting the net inside the opening minute but St Mullins replied quickly and were soon ahead after a Marty Kavanagh penalty.

It was nip and tuck for most of the first half but a 25th minute goal by Denis Murphy helped Rangers into a 2-5 to 1-7 half time lead.

St Mullins were 1-10 to 2-6 at the time of Murphy’s sending off and after Rangers got back on level terms, they actually pulled three points clear but Eddie Byrne’s 54th minute goal levelled the game and they were able to pull away from there.

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: D Grennan; M Malone, R Kelly (0-1), M Doyle; K McDonald (0-2, 0-1 free), G Kelly, R Coady; D Phelan, T Joyce; C Nolan (1-3), D Byrne, J Murphy; D Murphy (1-3, 3fs), E Byrne (1-0), J Nolan. Subs: P Coady for Malone (42), James Kelly (0-1) for Joyce (54).

ST MULLINS: M Ryan; D Connors, P Doyle, G Bennett; D Whelan, J Doran, G Coady; J Kavanagh (0-1), M Walsh (0-1); J Murphy, S Murphy, J Doyle (0-2); P Connors, M Kavanagh (1-8, 1’65, 5fs), J O’Neill (0-1). Subs: J Walsh for O’Neill (44), P Fortune for Whelan (61).

REFEREE: P Murphy (Ballinkillen)

2019

ST MULLINS 2-17 MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS 1-19

Rangers were denied a second three-in-a-row in their history by a Marty Kavanagh inspired St Mullins in 2019.

Again, there was a first half red in this final but this time, St Mullins made sure that Paul Coady’s 14th minute departure wouldn’t be the defining moment in the game. Paddy Boland’s goal two minutes earlier had St Mullins leading 1-5 to 0-3 at that time and Seamus Murphy added a second goal not long after. Denis Murphy did pull a goal back for Rangers but they trailed 2-12 to 1-9 at half time.

St Mullins faced an onslaught in the third quarter as Rangers cut the gap to a point but crucially, they could never get their noses in front.

The teams were level deep into injury time and it was Rangers pushing for the win but an inspirational defensive catch by Murphy helped set up a winning score for Jason O’Neill and it was St Mullins celebrating at the end instead.

ST MULLINS: K Kehoe; C Kavanagh, P Doyle, G Bennett; J Doran, M Walsh, G Coady; J Doyle (0-3), O Boland; P Walsh, S Murphy (1-1), M Kavanagh (0-10, 0-5fs); J O’Neill (0-2), P Boland (1-1), P Connors. Subs: P Fortune for P Walsh (48), Oisin Ryan for Boland (61).

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: D Grennan; W Hickey, D Tobin, M Doyle; K McDonald, R Coady, R Kelly; D Byrne (0-1), J Murphy; J Nolan (0-2), T Joyce (0-1), D Phelan; D Murphy (1-13, 13fs), C Nolan (0-2), E Byrne. Subs: P Coady for Phelan (28), Derek Byrne for Kelly (33), M Malone for Tobin (62 mins).

REFEREE: P O’Dwyer (Palatine).

2021

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS 0-24 ST MULLINS 0-16

The 2021 final ended up with a comfortable win for Mount Leinster Rangers as they won their tenth Senior Hurling Championship with a sparking display.

With one of the best half’s of hurling ever produced by the club in a county final, they rattled off 17 point in the opening 30 minutes. In response, St Mullins could only muster seven points and with the game already over as a contest by then, the second half was only about keeping the scoreline as respectable as possible.

Nolan brothers, Chris and Jon, contributed 12 points between them in one of Rangers’ greatest final displays.

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: D Grennan; G Kelly, D Phelan, M Doyle; G Lawlor (0-1), D Byrne, R Kelly; P Coady, F Fitzpatrick (0-2); T Lawlor, E Byrne (0-4), K McDonald (0-1); D Murphy (0-4 1f), C Nolan (0-7), J Nolan (0-5). Subs: T Joyce for Kelly (46), C Kavanagh for T Lawlor (52), J Ryan for G. Lawlor (57), Richard Coady for P Coady (59), D O’Toole for J Nolan (61)

ST MULLINS: K Kehoe; G Bennett, P Doyle, C Connolly; M Walsh, G Coady, P O’Shea (0-2); P Kehoe, O Boland; J Doyle (0-1), J Doran, J Kavanagh (0-1); O Ryan (0-2), M Kavanagh (0-8, 4fs), P Boland. Subs: C Kehoe (0-1) for Doran (21), J O’Neill (0-1) for O Boland (h/t), S Murphy for P Boland (36), P Walsh for J Kavanagh (55).

REFEREE: John Hickey (Fenagh).