Tastefully decorated Co Carlow home requires no further outlay for homebuyers

Thursday, August 10, 2023

This executive four-bed detached Carlow family home is located at 81 Milford Park, Ballinbrannagh.

Extending to approx. 180 sq. meters of accommodation over two floors with well-appointed rooms throughout, this house has also been upgraded with an air to water heating system making it even more efficient than its original A3 BER. Tastefully decorated throughout the home requires no further outlay. Its beautiful enclosed rear garden gives the added benefit of a patio area with lots of vegetation including pear, apple and fig trees with a host of shrubs and flowers. BER: A3. Price: €435,000.

More information here.

Kitchen

