Cosy Tullow five-bed on market for €395k

DNG McCormack Properties are presenting to the market this unique five bedroom detached home located in one of Carlow ‘s most sought after locations, Castledermot Road, Tullow.

This property is a perfect example of cosy family living in an enviable setting. Amongst the myriad of quality fixtures throughout this 5 bedroom home are extensive solid fitted units with polished stone worktops with upstand, an oil fired Range cooker in the kitchen/dining area, solid fuel open fire in the sitting room and ample storage space in the bedrooms. Accomodation includes no less than 3 reception rooms, a dining room plus a home bar. Externally, the privacy of the site is protected by mature hedging and trees, the exterior is well maintained and comprises of a tarmaced driveway around the house with the large rear garden elevated above a patio area that could be the most tranquil space and ideal for entertaining in the warmer weather. The lawn itself has been beautifully manicured and maintained with mature shrubbery surrounding it.

This beautiful family home is set just a 15 minute walk from Tullow town centre. To arrange a viewing of this stunning home please call DNG McCormack Properties today to make an appointment. 0599133800. BER: C2. Price: €395,000. More information here.