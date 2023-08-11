Cosy Tullow five-bed on market for €395k

Friday, August 11, 2023

DNG McCormack Properties are presenting to the market this unique five bedroom detached home located in one of Carlow ‘s most sought after locations, Castledermot Road, Tullow.

This property is a perfect example of cosy family living in an enviable setting.   Amongst the myriad of quality fixtures throughout this 5 bedroom home are extensive solid fitted units with polished stone worktops with upstand, an oil fired Range cooker in the kitchen/dining area, solid fuel open fire in the sitting room and ample storage space in the bedrooms.  Accomodation includes no less than 3 reception rooms, a dining room plus a home bar. Externally, the privacy of the site is protected by mature hedging and trees, the exterior is well maintained and comprises of a tarmaced driveway around the house with the large rear garden elevated above a patio area that could be the most tranquil space and ideal for entertaining in the warmer weather. The lawn itself has been beautifully manicured and maintained with mature shrubbery surrounding it.

This beautiful family home is set just a 15 minute walk from Tullow town centre. To arrange a viewing of this stunning home please call DNG McCormack Properties today to make an appointment. 0599133800. BER: C2. Price: €395,000. More information here.

 

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

What’s planned for your area?

Friday, 11/08/23 - 9:20pm

Gardaí warn students of rental fraud

Friday, 11/08/23 - 9:12pm

New CEO appointed to Carlow County Council

Friday, 11/08/23 - 5:47pm

Similar Articles

Tastefully decorated Co Carlow home requires no further outlay for homebuyers

Thursday, 10/08/23 - 4:48pm

Farmland in East Carlow sells for €345k at auction

Wednesday, 09/08/23 - 4:01pm

Period Carlow town home boasts modern style

Tuesday, 08/08/23 - 1:30pm