Death notices for Co Carlow

Oisín Kelly

The passing has occurred of Oisín Kelly in the loving care of his family in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin on the 10th August.

Beloved and cherished son of Brendan Kelly and Sinead Lalor, brother of Sadhbh and Cian, and boyfriend of Mairead Bennett. Deeply missed by his grandmother Brigid Lalor, extensive family of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, dear friends and his beloved dog Odie.

May Oisín Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Booldurragh (R21 PW42) from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday and 2pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Funeral Mass will take place at St. Laserian’s Church, Drumphea (R21 N202) at 11am on Monday the 14th, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

Our deep appreciation to all the staff in the Cedar Ward in St. Vincent’s, for taking such loving care of Oisín over the last 20 months.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Breakthrough Cancer Research.