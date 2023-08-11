High-speed broadband is now available in the Bunclody area

ALMOST 300 Carlow homes, businesses and farms near Bunclody can now connect to the national fibre broadband network.

National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the new future-proofed high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government, has said that almost 300 Carlow properties in its Ballycarney deployment area can now order a high-speed fibre broadband connection. The area covers the rural surrounds of Bunclody and includes areas such as Clonegal and Cranmore.

Some 8,000 premises in Co Carlow are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Carlow will receive €32 million of government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 282 Carlow premises in the Ballycarney deployment area that can join the National Broadband Ireland network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living near Bunclody to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Carlow and 4,686 premises are available to pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 1,214 connections made so far. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.