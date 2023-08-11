It’s all coming up roses at IWA’s fabulous garden



Staff and members of the Irish Wheelchair Association Carlow is their new-look garden

By Suzanne Pender

DEDICATION, hard work and – one year on – a flourishing garden!

Staff and members of the Irish Wheelchair Association Carlow have every reason to feel proud as they look at their thriving garden of raised beds, with everything from ornamental flowers to herbs and vegetables on display.

It all began last July, when Dee Sewell, a tutor from Kilkenny Carlow Education Training Board met Irish Wheelchair Association staff Dolly Dunne and members Pat Lalor, Eamon Murphy, John Aughney, Terry Kirwan, Patricia Doyle and Pascal Walsh along with volunteer member Pat Bolger at their Kilkenny Road centre.

At this meeting, the seeds for the plan to extend the centre’s raised garden were sown. This group has been on a great journey ever since and has achieved wonderful outcomes that will leave a legacy in the Irish Wheelchair Association Carlow.

The IWA in Carlow provides a range of services, including assisted living and outreach opportunities. Its community centre on the Kilkenny Road offers a range of educational activities, including art, sports, men’s group, women’s group, cookery, creative writing, IT, history group and much more.

There is a pottery room with a kiln on site, a woodworking room, an active beehive and a large garden with fruit trees and ornamental plants as well as a garden shed.

The vegetable gardening group first began about 15 years ago with four raised beds and a polytunnel, which has been used and maintained by service users ever since.

With the assistance of a Kilkenny Carlow Education Training Board (KCETB) tutor, along with volunteers, staff and service users, in 2022 the garden was extended, increasing the number of wheelchair-friendly and accessible raised beds to 17 along with a new bed for rhubarb, a polytunnel and a raised wall bed with herbs and ornamental flowers.

Plans are currently underway to create a sensory garden with accessible pathways, sensory plants and a water feature.

The gardening group plans to grow fruit and vegetables for the cookery group in the centre to make a variety of preserves, chutneys and pickles to be sold at their harvest festival in late September/October, or maybe at their Christmas sale later in the year. They are also planning an honesty cart at the centre for excess fruit and vegetables, thus helping the IWA to engage with the local community.

The gardening group is very popular, with seven members, two volunteers and many staff engaging every Wednesday morning all year round between 11am and 1pm. It is as much about the social engagement as the horticulture and there is interest from more IWA members, with a second group being considered due to popular demand.

Group members enjoy the programme, as they find it good for their mental health and wellbeing and they can work as part of a group or on their own initiative. They have found it a great team- and community-building activity as well as an educational opportunity.

Staff member Dolly Dunne is key co-ordinator of the group and works alongside horticultural tutor Dee Sewell, who works with the group throughout the year.

Last year, IWA Carlow was chosen by Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) as one of its charities for support under its corporate responsibility programme. In June 2022, the pharmaceutical firm provided staff and materials for a team-building day to paint, clean and garden. They were also keen to provide more volunteer assistance as and when needed.

In April 2023, MSD was contacted and kindly came on board with a crew of volunteers to help put the finishing touches to IWA’s project by laying the paving slabs. This support was hugely significant in the development of the gardening plan and allows the group to move to the next phase of planning.

IWA Carlow would like to sincerely thank Carlow County Development Partnership, Carlow County Council, Kilkenny Carlow Educational Training Board and MSD for their help and support with this project.

A special mention to Urbact for the support provided to Dee Sewell in ensuring a sense of community and partnership is ever-present. IWA Carlow believes the willingness from these organisations to work with the group demonstrates the power of people working together and what can be achieved.

As always, the group continues to constantly seek funding from many avenues to expand the activity and popularity of the work. Volunteering within the IWA is a great way to see this work first hand and be involved in an active, vibrant community group.