Jamie to run ultra marathon in memory of his late friend

Marathon runner, Jamie Malone, will take on his biggest challenge yet

By Elizabeth Lee

GRAIGUECULLEN fitness trainer Jamie Malone will take on the challenge of running an eye-watering 63 kilometres in memory of his late friend Paddy Branagan, while also raising funds for a well-known charity.

Jamie was devastated two years ago when his friend Paddy died unexpectedly in May 2022 while working for Autolaunch in Alabama, USA. Paddy was the father of Sonny and son of Mary and the late Seamus and was the youngest sibling in his family.

Jamie, who grew up alongside Paddy and attended school in St Fiacc’s NS and Knockbeg College, wanted a way to honour his friend, while also raising money for the Kevin Bell Foundation, a charity that helps bereaved families to bring home their loved ones if they die abroad.

Jamie has raised almost €7,000 in the two weeks since he set up the iDonate web page, but hopes to raise even more by the time the race comes around on 27 August.

“People have been so generous with their donations. I haven’t even set a figure on how much I want to raise yet because I don’t want to limit it and because this is as much about remembering Paddy as it is about the Kevin Bell Foundation. I’ve heard that it costs the charity about €12,000 to bring someone home, so that’s a lot of money,” said Jamie.

The race that Jamie is taking part in is called The Longford Ultra – 63km – and even the uber-fit Jamie is apprehensive about it.

“People are saying that I’m mad for taking part in it, but the people who say that aren’t runners. I’ve always been competitive and I’ve been running all of my life so it’s like second nature to me. That said, I’m a bit anxious about it because it’s definitely out of my comfort zone. I ran 50km last weekend, and to think that there’s another 13km more than that is a daunting,” added Jamie.

Jamie is the son of John and Jackie Malone and is a personal trainer based in the CY Gym in College Street, Carlow. He’s an expert in fitness and is consulting a nutritionist to ensure his body is properly nourished.

“The race will depend on a lot of things, there’s a lot to it. I’ll be really pushing my body to its limits; it’s certainly not for the faint-hearted! It’ll be a slogfest!” said Jamie. The late Paddy Branagan

To donate to Jamie’s fund, please go to: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/ultrainmemoryofpaddy.