Man injured in Kimmage shooting

James Cox

A man, aged 32, is being treated in hospital following a shooting in the Kimmage area of Dublin on Thursday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

At approximately 8.50pm, a 32-year-old man received a gunshot wound at St Martins Park, Kimmage and was taken from the scene to St James’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are non-life threatening, gardaí said.

Nobody else was injured in the incident. The scene has been technically examined.

Investigating gardaí in Crumlin Garda Station are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was the area of Kimmage, in the vicinity of St Martin’s Drive, Poddle Park, Poddle Close and/or Bangor Road between 7pm and 9.30pm last night, and who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Any person who may have information or footage is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.