New CEO appointed to Carlow County Council



Coilín O’Reilly – the new chief executive of Carlow County Council

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW chief executive has been appointed to Carlow County Council.

Coilín O’Reilly was recommended for the role by the Commission for Public Appointments and ratified by members of Carlow County Council at an ‘in-committee’ meeting yesterday.

Mr O’Reilly is currently assistant chief executive of Dublin City Council and is expected to take up the position in Carlow in mid-September.

The position of Carlow’s chief executive became vacant following the retirement of Kathleen Holohan in September 2022. Director of services Michael Rainey took up the mantle of acting chief executive in the interim, with Kieran Cullinane taking on the role of acting director of services.

“It has been a great honour and privilege for me to be at the helm of Carlow County Council over the last year,” said Mr Rainey.

“Coilín has a very impressive resume and will bring great energy and ambition to the role here in Carlow,” he added.