Registration fo free GP care opens for children aged six and seven

Muireann Duffy

Registration for the expansion of free GP care to children aged six and seven has opened, with parents and guardians now able to sign their child up for a GP visit card.

The addition of six and seven-year-olds to the scheme was announced as part of Budget 2023, but drew concern from GPs who said it would put further strain on General Practices which are already at or beyond capacity in much of the country.

However, as part of an agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation, the HSE said a series of supports have been put in place to aid GPs in meeting the likely increase in demand for services.

Children of an eligible age can be registered on the HSE website, with the card allowing the child to see their GP free of charge. The cost of medicines and other services are not covered by the visit card.

The HSE added that the eligibility for income-based GP visit cards will be widened in two phases, on September 11th and November 13th.