Roz Purcell announces engagement to partner Zach Desmond

Friday, August 11, 2023

James Cox

Influencer and RTÉ radio host Roz Purcell has announced her engagement to long-time partner Zach Desmond.

Purcell shared the news with her 556,000 Instagram followers along with a picture of the pair at the Cliffs of Moher.

She wrote: “We’re engaged. I would like to remind everyone I broke my ring finger this year and that’s why it’s deformed… these rings may need to be cut off cause they squeezed on!”


Purcell, 32, and Desmond, have kept their relationship relatively private, but she has previously revealed they met on a blind date at a festival and have been together since 2016.

Desmond is the son of MCD Productions managing director Denis Desmond and music manager to Hozier, Caroline Downey.

Along with her presenting role, Purcell has had cook books published while she is the founder of The Hike Life.

The former Miss Universe and her new fiancé were congratulated by the likes of Una Healy, Laura Whitmore, Greg O’Shea and Deirdre O’Kane.

