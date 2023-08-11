Summer camps in digital skills took place in Carlow College

By Elizabeth Lee

A SERIES of summer camps that aimed to teach children and teenagers problem-solving skills through technology took place in Carlow College over the past two months.

The camps were run by a social enterprise set-up called Dden and attracted students from all over Carlow and several schools beyond.

The company was set up by Dr Immanuel Darkwa, a Trinity College lecturer, with the classes being facilitated by Trinity College and UCD.

The youngsters took part in modules such as leadership and team building, data analytics and visualisation, story mapping and social media literacy. The classes ran from Monday to Friday, but there was plenty of leisure time, too, for the young people to use the college’s recreation rooms and get to know one another.

Dr Barkwa stressed that the courses were all about teaching in a non-formal, skills-based way that would also help the children to problem solve using their newly-acquired skills. Some of the classes this summer, for example, had the students looking at local architecture and buildings designed by Thomas Cobden, while other classes explored local heritage.

Throughout the year, it’s hoped that the company will run weekend classes for the students to build on their skills. It’s envisioned that the classes will complement the regular school curriculum rather than competing with it.

Dr Barkwa would like to thank some local companies that sponsored the summer camps, including Dinn Rí, Mount Wolseley Hotel, Black Knight, Netwatch and Carlow Development Partnership.

For more information, contact Jacqueline on 087 8642955 or email [email protected].